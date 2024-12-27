BCA chief Rakesh Tiwari hails Bihar’s victory over Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hyderabad, Dec 27 Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari lavished praise on Bihar team for their resounding win against Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Bihar defeated Delhi by 17 runs (VJD method) on Thursday. Batting first, Bihar scored 210/9 in 42 overs with Bipin Saurabh (37 off 16 balls) and Raghuvendra Pratap (52 off 48 balls) leading the charge.

The BCA president congratulated both Pratap and Bipin for their gusty knocks and said the win against Delhi will boost the morale of the Bihar team.

"This victory against a formidable team like Delhi shows the talent and determination of our players. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Pratap and Bipin Saurabh for their outstanding performances, and to the entire team for showcasing teamwork," said Tiwari.

"Such wins not only boost our morale but also strengthen Bihar’s presence in the domestic. I am confident that this is just the beginning of many more wins to come," he added.

Chasing 211, Delhi were only able to score 109/5 in 24 overs before the play was halted. As a result, Delhi was behind the par score and lost the match by 17 runs. Pratap, who smashed a fifty with the bat, picked two wickets for Bihar.

"It is a big occasion as we have won the match against a strong team like Delhi. It is a big win for the morale of Bihar team, I'm feeling very good about my performance. The team environment is very good everyone played according to the plan," said Raghuvendra Pratap, who was named Player of the Match.

"I'm very happy that Bihar did well today. Everyone was backing every player and the team environment looked positive. We won the match and it was only due to the team effort," said Bipin Saurabh.

Bihar will now lock horns with Baroda on Tuesday at the same venue.

