BCA president Rakesh Tiwari applauds Bihar’s win over Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy

Barpeta (Assam), Nov 9 Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has praised the state's fighting comeback in the match against Assam in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy. Tiwari lauded the team after Bihar defeated Assam in their first match.

Bihar registered a thrilling 43-run victory over Assam in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 at the Barpeta DSA Ground. Despite a poor start with the bat in the first innings, Bihar bounced back in style, with a remarkable performance from Prithvi Raj in the second innings.

BCA president said he is confident of Bihar maintaining the momentum in the Cooch Behar Trophy after winning the first match against Assam.

"This victory showed resilience and fighting spirit of our young cricketers. After a tough first innings, they showed immense character, especially Prithvi Raj, whose remarkable 156 was the backbone of our second innings. Our bowlers also stepped up when it mattered most, with Satyam Kumar leading the charge," said Tiwari.

"This win not only boosts the morale of the team but also highlights the growing strength of Bihar cricket. We look forward to building on this success as we move forward in the tournament, and I am confident our players will continue to rise to the occasion," he added.

Bihar won the toss and elected to bat first, but they faltered in batting as they were bowled out for just 70 runs. In response, Assam's batting proved more resilient and managed to score 128, taking a crucial 58-run lead.

However, the star of the match was Prithvi Raj, who single-handedly propelled Bihar's second innings to a solid total of 265 runs, remaining unbeaten on 156 runs. His monumental knock anchored the team's innings, while an important 61-run partnership between him and Suman Kumar (9) for the ninth wicket helped Bihar extend their lead.

In response to the 208-run target set by Bihar, Assam's chase began poorly. Assam lost five early wickets, and by the time they reached 70, the game was already slipping away from them. Assam's batting crumbled under pressure, and they were eventually bowled out for 164, handing Bihar a hard-fought victory.

For Bihar, the bowling performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Satyam Kumar picked up five wickets while Aditya Raj and Suman Kumar contributed with three and two wickets, respectively, securing Bihar's win.

Bihar's next match is scheduled against Kerala in Trivandrum on November 13.

