BCB director threatens to resign over differences with board president

Dhaka, Jan 5 Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) director Najmul Abedin has expressed his unwillingness to continue in his role unless significant changes are made.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Najmul openly criticized BCB president Faruque Ahmed, hinting at a severe fallout between the two. Both Najmul, a respected local coach, and Faruque joined the board following the National Sports Council's (NSC) decision to appoint them as directors after the departure of former president Nazmul Hasan.

Najmul reiterated his dissatisfaction, stating he had hoped for a different outcome in his tenure.

"What I wanted to say is that I didn't see so many things going according to my expectations. It's not about my personal wish. But as a whole, the way it should go, I think, it's not going that way at the minute and things could have been better. If it continues to be like that, I may not like it and maybe I can think of going off (from BCB)," Najmul told Cricbuzz.

"I am with cricket for the last 40 to 45 years and so I don't think I need to think from the scratch what I wanted to change and what needs to be done. As a coach or as a board director, I know exactly what kind of changes I want to see in certain areas. It's not like whatever I want is right and all my wishes need to be fulfilled. But it was hurtful not to see those things (changes) and if that remains the same I will certainly lose interest," he said.

Within the cricket fraternity, the strained relationship between Najmul and Faruque is widely known, and Najmul emphasised that it should not have come to this.

"Exactly, that's what shouldn't happen because I'm the person who told Faruque Ahmed let's go and do it. I am the one who introduced him to everyone and said that he is the man whom we need and so that difference shouldn't have been there and if anyone feels that way that's a different thing but it shouldn't have been the case considering I myself recommended him (for the post). From my side, that should not be the case (having differences with Faruque)," he said.

Meanwhile, BCB president Faruque Ahmed dismissed allegations of a rift, attributing the perceived tension to a misunderstanding and lack of communication. "There's no conflict. Within the organization, there can be some problems but nothing like that (conflict)," Faruque told reporters.

"You know in our new board, there are two new directors - myself as board president, and another one (Najmul Abedin) as director. From my playing days, I believed everything can be resolved through discussion. If there is any dissatisfaction among a team, it's better to discuss with me and solve it. As I said, we both are new directors, we tried to do maximum things on our own. In that case, there might be a communication gap in the later stage because I had to take so many decisions that I couldn't call everyone since I had to take those on an emergency basis. In that case, there might be communication issues.

"I talked with him (Najmul Abedin) today. Hopefully it will be solved," he said. "Not everyone is the same. I tell people straightforward if I don't like something or want to ask anything. Some are introverts and keep things to them. That way, misunderstanding gets bigger. I've tried to solve that. If anyone has anything to say, he can come to me and we can solve that," he concluded.

