BCB receive response from ICC for T20 WC participation in India

Dhaka, Jan 7 (ICC) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will provide support to ensure Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting February 7, proceeds without interruption.

Additionally, the board mentioned that the ICC responded to their request to relocate matches outside India due to security concerns while also expressing their readiness to collaborate closely with the BCB to address all relevant issues and consider their inputs as part of the security arrangements.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches,” the BCB said in their statement.

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event.

“The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.

“The Board will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative and professional manner to arrive at an affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team,” the statement read.

As per the current schedule and plans devised by the ICC, Bangladesh, drawn in Group C, are slated to play their opening three matches in Kolkata: West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14, before concluding the group stage against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

