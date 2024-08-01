BCB seeks government help for security on tour of Pakistan: Report

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally requested the Bangladeshi government to provide a security consultant for their upcoming tour. Bangladesh is set to visit Pakistan on August 17 for a two-match Test series, part of the ICC Test Championship, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 and Karachi from August 30 to September 3, says a report.

Historically, international teams have expressed concerns about touring Pakistan due to the country's volatile political climate. However, the BCB’s decision to proceed with the tour comes after receiving assurances of state-level security from Pakistani authorities. This assurance has been a crucial factor in securing the tour, as stated by BCB cricket operations Chairman Jalal Yunus.

"Providing safety is up to them (Pakistan), and we are going there because they assured us of state-level security. After they gave us these assurances, the tour was confirmed," said Jalal Yunus as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He further emphasized the confidence gained from previous experiences, particularly noting the security arrangements during the Asia Cup when Bangladesh visited Pakistan.

Yunus also pointed out that recent tours by other international teams have been conducted smoothly, with the teams expressing satisfaction with the security measures. "We are very much concerned about the security, but after knowing everything and receiving their assurances, we have confirmed the tour," he added.

According to Cricbuz, to ensure an added layer of safety and constant communication regarding security issues, the BCB has requested the government to assign a security consultant for the duration of the tour. This consultant will work closely with the local security teams to monitor and address any potential concerns.

Notably, there has been no reported opposition from any of the Bangladeshi players regarding the tour. The BCB's thorough approach to ensuring the safety of their players appears to have reassured the squad.

Before the main Test series, Bangladesh’s A team will also travel to Islamabad for two four-day games and three 50-over matches. This tour includes key Test players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, as the BCB sees these matches as vital preparation given the absence of additional practice games once they arrive in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor