BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman: Devajit Saikia

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board has formally asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season, ending weeks of controversy surrounding the high-profile signing.

Amid reports of violent acts against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December, critics expressed their disapproval of Rahman's participation in the IPL. This issue became a political and social concern beyond cricket.

“The BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, while also allowing the franchise to name a replacement,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS.

Rahman became the topic of much discussion after KKR chose to pick him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi cricketer ever selected for the IPL. Rahman was signed from a base of Rs 2 crore in an intense bidding contest between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

However, KKR have not yet issued a public statement on the BCCI's decision, although it is expected to comply by the time the season opens.

Previously, spiritual teacher Devkinandan Thakur had publicly denounced KKR and its co-owner, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, for signing Rahman. Thakur indicated that followers of the Sanatan Dharma, particularly Hindus, were offended by KKR's decision, given the current situation concerning atrocities committed against the Hindu population in the neighbouring country.

Rahman's IPL credentials are impressive. The 30-year-old has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches at an economy rate of 8.13 since making his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Rahman has played for the following franchises: Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022-23), and Chennai Super Kings (2024). After CSK failed to reach the playoffs, Rahman was released and then returned to DC last season to fill in for Australian player Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was ruled out due to injury.

