BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inaugurated the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Sunday. The world-class facility will now be called the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The previous facility was operating out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium premises since its establishment in 2000.

Now, spanning over 40 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the BCCI Centre of Excellence features a total of three world-class grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas, highlighting its capacity to provide comprehensive training facilities. The three grounds are designed with white picket fencing and lush green seating mounds, reminiscent of English county grounds.

Ground A is the main ground, and boasts an 85-yard boundary with 13 meticulously maintained Mumbai red soil pitches ready for play. It is also equipped with advanced floodlighting and state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, thus implying it can host and telecast matches under lights.

Grounds B and C serve as dedicated practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring 11 Mandya soil pitches and nine black cotton soil pitches from Kalahandi, Odisha. It also has an innovative subsurface drainage system, which ensures quick recovery after rainfall, minimizing disruptions and maintaining a consistent playing schedule.

It also has an impressive 45 outdoor net pitches for practice organized into nine clusters, including Mumbai red soil, Mandya soil, Kalahandi black cotton soil, and concrete pitches, all separated by safety nets sourced from the UK. Adjacent to the nets is a dedicated fielding practice area and six outdoor running tracks with natural grass and Mondo synthetic surfaces.

The indoor practice facility features eight pitches with premium turfs from the UK and Australia, alongside an 80-meter common run-up area. It also has large, toughened glass panels allowing for natural light to come in, thus creating an inviting atmosphere.

Also present are integrated cameras aiming to capture play for analytical purposes, ensuring athletes can train regardless of weather or time. The South Pavilion, a G+2 structure spanning 45,000 square feet, includes one of the largest dressing rooms at nearly 3,000 square feet, complete with a jacuzzi, lounge, massage room, kit room, and restrooms.

The Sports Science & Medicine (SSM) Block encompasses a 16,000 square-foot gym equipped with best-in-class equipment. It includes four athletic tracks and high-quality Mondo rubber flooring.

It also houses a physiotherapy rehab gym, sports science and medicine lab with the latest technology, recovery area with jacuzzi, sauna, steam bath, underwater pool spa, and cold shower area.

An 80-seater meeting room, coaches' area, and a 25x12-meter swimming pool are also part of this facility. Dedicated audio-visual and projector facilities support training sessions, presentations, and fitness classes.

The state-of-the-art Sports Science & Medicine facility will be open to leading Indian Olympians, contributing to the overall growth of the Indian sports ecosystem. The facility will house a carefully curated Hall of Fame showcasing India's cricketing legacy.

Additional features include commentator and match referee rooms with cutting-edge broadcasting facilities, a spacious press conference area, VIP lounge and dining area, and administrative offices.

The Dining and Dormitory block, a G+1 building with a 15,000 square-foot area, offers food and lodging for staff, including male and female dormitories with a provision for future expansion.

The BCCI CoE, which is the brainchild of Secretary Jay Shah, aims at revolutionising sports training and development in India through its world-class facilities, a commitment to fostering the next generation of athletes and elevating the country's status in the global sports arena.

