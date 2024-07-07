BCCI, Jay Shah wish 'one and only MS Dhoni' on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi, July 7 Legendary India cricketer and one of the nation's finest-ever captains across formats, MS Dhoni, on Sunday turned 43.

On captain cool's special day, BCCI secretary Jay Shah extended his warm wishes on social media, hailing Dhoni's "leadership and calm demeanor".

"Happy Birthday to the one and only MS Dhoni! You've given everything to the sport and inspired millions with your leadership and calm demeanor. Wishing you endless success and happiness!" read Shah's post on X.

"Leader in its truest sense. Wishing @msdhoni, former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," BCCI posted on X.

Dhoni, affectionately known as "Thala", has had an illustrious cricket career, marked by remarkable achievements both as a captain and a player. He had led India to victory in three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies: the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Under his leadership, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, solidifying their reputation as one of the most successful franchises in the league.

In ODIs, Dhoni played 350 matches over approximately 15 years, amassing 10,773 runs at an impressive average of 50.58. His Test career included 90 matches, during which he scored nearly 5000 runs at an average of 38.09.

In the IPL, he scored over 5000-runs in 264 macthes, further demonstrating his prowess in the shorter format of the game.

