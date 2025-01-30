BCCI official Rajeev Shukla, Kohli meet VP Dhankar in New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla has met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with India star Virat Kohli in the national capital, the senior BCCI official shared a photo of the meeting on social media

Shukla, who is a vice president of the BCCI, shared a glimpse of his meeting on X, with a caption, "Lovely to meet honourable Vice President of India Shri Dhankar ji . Glad to have the company of @imVkohli".

It is expected the meeting held before Delhi's Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match of the ongoing season match Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which began on Thursday.

The match marked the return of Kohli to the domestic setup after 12 years. The veteran batter last Ranji Trophy game for Delhi came against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad in November 2012. But following the BCCI’s policy for Indian players to play domestic cricket when possible, Kohli turn out for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

Kohli's participation Kohli’s participation in the Ranji Trophy match attracted the record number spectators at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Police personnel had been stationed near the boundary ropes of North and West stands to ensure no intruder came in especially after an eager fan ran in from North Stand to touch Kohli’s feet during the 12th over

The sources have also said that they have never seen these many spectators in attendance for a domestic red-ball game in New Delhi after a Duleep Trophy clash in the 80s, where Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were in action for North and West Zones respectively, highlighting the pull Kohli has in Indian cricket.

