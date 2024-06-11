BCCI secretary Jay Shah condoles the passing of MCA President Amol Kale

Mumbai, June 11 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah has condoled the death of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale. Kale passed away due to a cardiac arrest in New York on Sunday after watching India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kale was in New York along with some MCA office-bearers to watch the India versus Pakistan match. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest soon after returning to his hotel in New York.

Kale, who hails from Nagpur, was elected as Honorary President of the Mumbai Cricket Association in October 2022, beating the 1983 World Cup winner Sandip Patel.

A BE in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, Kale was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of J K Solutions Private Limited and Arpita Enterprises. A prominent businessman in the state, hails from Nagpur but was settled in Mumbai for over a decade.

Though he has not yet completed two years into his tenure as MCA president, Kale was praised by everyone for MCA's decision to grant the same amount of match fee to Mumbai cricketers that are offered by the BCCI, nearly doubling the players' remuneration in one step.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor