BCCI SGM to be held on January 12 for electing new secretary and treasurer: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) in its Mumbai headquarters at 12 noon on January 12, 2025 for electing new Secretary and Treasurer.

Sources have confirmed to IANS that the notice for the elections was sent out to state associations on Saturday afternoon by Devajit Saikia, who issued it as the BCCI Joint Secretary. Incidentally, Saikia is serving as acting Secretary, after BCCI president Roger Binny exercised his special powers granted in the constitution.

Article 7.2 (d) in the BCCI constitution goes as, "The President shall, in the event of a vacancy, or indisposition of an office-bearer, delegate the functions to another Office-Bearer, delegate the functions to another Office-Bearer, until the vacancy is duly filled up, or the indisposition ceases."

The elections for twin vacancies have come up in the BCCI after Jay Shah left the Secretary post to take charge as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this month. Later, Treasurer Ashish Shelar stepped down from his role in the BCCI following him being included as cabinet minister in the Maharashtra state government.

The BCCI constitution states that ministers are barred from holding a position as an office bearer in the cricket board, which led to Shelar giving up his Treasurer role. The constitution also says if there is a vacancy in the Apex Council, it has to be filled up via elections "at a Special General Body Meeting of the BCCI convened by the secretary for that purpose within 45 days.”

As of now, there has been no definitive word over who could be the successors to posts left by Shah and Shelar. But with the election notice given out, it means there is ample time to decide who emerge as suitable candidates for the two vacant office-bearers posts in the BCCI.

