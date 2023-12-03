Beach Soccer to be a part of Beach Sports Festival in Diu

New Delhi, Dec 3 After the success of the inaugural National Championships in Gujarat and the National Games in Goa, beach soccer is back again.Beach soccer will now be a part of the Beach Sports Festival, which will be organised by the Union Territory Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu from January 5 to 11, 2024, in Diu.

The Beach Soccer tournament at the festival is set to be a U-21 event, with eight participants. To this extent, the AIFF has formally invited Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu to field their team as the hosts of the event.

The other seven participating teams will be decided upon the interest expressed by the various State football associations. In case of receipt of a large number of interests from states, competitive criteria (results from the National Beach Soccer Championship 2023 etc) may be considered for nomination.

Each team can register up to 12 players and three officials, with the other technical details will be announced later. The deadline for confirmation of participation is December 5, 2023.

