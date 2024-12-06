"Behind these 1500 points are my loved ones": Star raider Maninder Singh on remarkable milestone

New Delhi [India], December 6 : In the high-intensity Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, Bengal Warriorz star Maninder Singh etched his name among the elite raiders, recently achieving the remarkable milestone of 1500 points.

For the star raider, this achievement is far more than just a number, and is a testament to the support system and his unwavering passion for the sport.

Speaking candidly about his journey, Maninder gave credit for his success not just to his personal skill, but to the incredible support of his family, friends, and teammates.

"Behind these 1500 points are my loved ones. My friends and family have been my constant motivators, cheering me on during both good and challenging times," he said as quoted from a PKL press release.

The only other raider to reach this milestone is the record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, currently the skipper of the Bengaluru Bulls. While many might view him as competition, Maninder sees inspiration. "I don't see him as a competitor. We're both doing our best, playing our own games. Whatever effort we put in, we'll get returns accordingly," he explained.

The road for Maninder, however, hasn't been without challenges. This season, Bengal Warriorz faced a tough phase, struggling to find consistent form. But, Maninder believes that victory is crucial for team morale. A recent win against Haryana Steelers helped lift the team's spirits, proving that resilience can turn the tide.

An injury mid-season could have been a setback, but true to his spirit, Maninder saw it as just another hurdle to overcome. "For the team, I'm ready to give my all," he says, highlighting his commitment to the sport and his teammates.

What truly sets Maninder apart is his perspective on emerging young raiders. He sees the PKL as a platform that offers incredible opportunities for new talent.

"Any young player who works hard will get recognition. The PKL, and Mashal Sports, provides multiple chances to make their career, and a name for oneself in this sport," said the star raider.

