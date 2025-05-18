Ben Mee to leave Brentford at the end of season

Brentford, May 18 Defender Ben Mee will leave Brentford once his contract expires at the end of the season on June 30, the Premier League announced on Sunday. He has made 67 appearances and scored five goals since joining the Bees on a free transfer in July 2022.

“Sunday will be my last game at the Gtech. I’d like to thank the Bees fans for the amazing support you’ve given me during these last three years - it’s really meant a lot,” said Mee in a statement.

“This is a unique club full of fantastic people and I’m really proud and grateful to have had the pleasure to play here. I still have a lot more to give on the pitch and I’ll certainly be looking to do that somewhere next season and beyond. For now, let’s hope we can have a strong finish to the season," he added.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, Mee ended his 10-year stay in Lancashire with a move to Brentford in July 2022.

The centre-back marked his home debut with a goal as Thomas Frank’s side beat Manchester United 4-0 in an unforgettable game at Gtech Community Stadium.

Mee missed just one game as the Bees ended the Premier League season in ninth. He was named Brentford Supporters’ 2023/23 Player of the Year in recognition of his impressive performances.

The Manchester City Academy graduate made 18 appearances last term and scored in victories over Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

He has made a further 11 outings this campaign, starting in each round of the Carabao Cup. Brentford lost 3-1 to eventual winners Newcastle United at the quarter-final stage.

“Ben has been fantastic for us. His first season was outstanding; he was a big part of us finishing ninth in the Premier League. He has not had as many minutes in the two seasons since then, but he has always performed when called upon and been invaluable off the pitch," head coach Thomas Frank said.

"He has helped us build a strong culture and shared his knowledge with the younger players about how to be a top defender. Ben is a top pro and a top person - he will be missed. We wish him all the best for the future," he added.

