Bengal Pro T20 League: Aim to contribute in growth and development of cricket in WB, says new franchise owner

New Delhi, April 23 The inaugural edition of Bengal Pro T20 League is set to begin in June 2024 following the conclusion of IPL 2024. Franchisees have started preparing for the much-awaited league and have set their eyes on the local talent of Bengal.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is conceptualised on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories and the newly formed franchise teams are excited to be part of the showpiece event.

Servotech Power Systems Ltd, who has been recently onboarded as the franchise owner for one of the teams in the Bengal Pro T20 League, is focusing on broadening the reach of cricket across diverse demographics in Bengal.

"Our entry into Bengal cricket brings along with it the entry of fresh energy and enthusiasm into the sport that will inspire both players and fans alike and will increase our brand presence. We want to nurture the next generation of Bengali cricketers by providing them with right kind of opportunities and platform on the national and international stage," Rishabh Bhatia, the Marketing Head of Servotech Power Systems Ltd told IANS.

"Our strong focus on community engagement and grassroots initiatives will help broaden the reach of cricket across diverse demographics, fostering inclusivity and participation at all levels. Bengal has always been a hub of talent and we are enthusiastic that our entry into Bengal cricket will mark a new era of growth and we will be able to bring the right kind of talent to light," he added.

The newly formed franchise's main objective is to foster the growth and advancement of cricket in West Bengal. In pursuit of this goal, they will prioritise the identification, and cultivation, of promising talent from within the state.

"We do plan to nurture local talent via the Bengal Pro T20 League by providing a platform for aspiring cricketers from Bengal to showcase their skills and fulfill their potential. We will identify, groom, and promote promising talent, ensuring that they receive the necessary support, guidance, and exposure and provide them with the resources and opportunities needed to succeed in professional cricket," he said.

"Overall, we aim to contribute to the growth and development of cricket in Bengal but also empower young cricketers to pursue their dreams and aspirations in the sport. We feel that it's a win-win situation for both the players and the cricket ecosystem of Bengal," the Marketing Head of the company signed off.

