Bengal Pro T20 League: 'We fell 25 runs short of par score’, Siliguri Strikers Akash Deep

Kolkata, June 13 Siliguri Strikers pacer Akash Deep, who won the best all-round performance award, feels the side was 25 runs short of the par score in their match against Murshidabad Kings on Thursday in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League here at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Siliguri Strikers suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Murshidabad Kings in their second match of the tournament. Batting first, Siliguri Strikers scored 113/10 in 19.1 overs but Murshidabad Kings chased down the target in the 18th over.

At one point Siliguri Strikers were struggling 55/8 but Akash Deep smashed 30 runs in 20 balls to take his side to a decent total. Speaking about the match after the defeat, Akash Deep said, "I feel, we fell 25 runs short of par score. We could have scored more runs since it was a good wicket. If I had stayed till the end, we would have scored more runs and above 130 it could have been a good total on this wicket."

Akash Deep, the star all-rounder of the match, not only scored 30 runs but also picked three wickets.

"When I went to bat, my target was for playing till the end but in the last two overs, I tried to hit a few shots and it came good," he said.

Having played some decent cricket in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League, Siliguri Strikers want to focus on one game at a time. Their next game is against Shrachi Rarh Tigers on Saturday.

"We are taking one match at a time, we are more focused on the next match and we will definitely come good in the game," said Akash Deep.

