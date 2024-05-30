Bengal Pro T20 League will help new talent emerge in the State, says Siliguri Strikers pacer Akash Deep

Kolkata, May 30 Akash Deep, the pace bowler for Siliguri Strikers, feels the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League will provide a platform for new cricket talent in Bengal. The fast bowler is enthusiastic about representing Siliguri Strikers and is focused on giving tough competition to other teams. Scheduled to run from June 11 to 28 in Kolkata, the Bengal Pro T20 League promises 18 days of intense action and entertainment, ensuring fans stay engaged and eager for more.

"I have been very excited, since the time I heard that the Bengal Pro T20 League is going to happen. I'm also excited to play for Siliguri Strikers since it will help cricket grow in Siliguri," Akash Deep, who has been picked as the marquee player for the Siliguri Strikers, said in a statement.

"I have been playing in the IPL for the last two months and really looking forward to the League. Many new players will emerge during the Bengal Pro T20 League as a senior player it is our responsibility to make sure we play well and prepare ourselves for tough competition," he added.

Having recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and made his Test debut for India earlier this year in February, the 27-year-old cricketer is confident that his IPL experience will benefit his performance in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

"My IPL 2024 experience will help in Bengal Pro T20 League. I'm relishing my style of play this year, first I was picked for India A in South Africa. Then I was playing in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, then I got to know my India call-up. I'm not the player who will become happy by getting picked in Team India. I'm someone who wants to play at least 50 to 100 Test for India," said Akash Deep.

Servotech Siliguri Strikers will be representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. The pace bowler said he has been communicating with the management of Siliguri Strikers ahead of the tournament planning how to approach the matches.

"I've been in talks with the Siliguri Strikers' management, coaches, and the players. I'm someone who wants to win every match and in that regard, I had a word with the staff, like what we need to do and how we need to start for the tournament," he said.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, which is managed by Arivaa Sports, is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving eight franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories. The tournament is set to kickstart on June 11 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Fans can watch the live action on JioCinema, choosing from English, Hindi, and Bengali commentary. Additionally, the Sports18 network will broadcast all matches in English.

The squads:

Siliguri Strikers men's squad: Akash Deep (Marquee player), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Rajkumar Pal, Ankur Paul, Shantanu, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Tuhin Banerjee, Mahadeb Datta, Rahul Gupta, Rohit Kumar, Aditya Singh, Rishabh Vivek, Vishal Bhati, Yudhajit Guha

Siliguri Strikers women's squad: Priyanka Bala (Marquee player), Brishti Majhi, Preeti Mondal, Jhanvi Raj Paswan, Dipita Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Samayita Adhikary, Mallika Roy, Priya Pandey, Abhishruti Dhar, Sohini Yadav, Anjali Burman, Chandrima Ghosal, Muskan Sinha, Snigdha Bag, Sreetama Mali.

