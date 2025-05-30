Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from PKL auction

Mumbai, May 30 With the player auction for Season 12 around the corner, the Bengal Warriorz, one of the founding franchises of the tournament, are preparing to bolster their squad with important acquisitions for the upcoming season. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Player Auction is scheduled for May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai.

Ahead of the PKL auction, the Bengal Warriorz, who will be coached by Naveen Kumar in Season 12, retained Vishwas S., Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, and Sushil Kambrekar from last season’s squad.

Coach Naveen Kumar, who is well known for his exceptional leadership, tactical acumen, and his ability to identify, nurture and work with young talent, is focused on carving the way forward for the Bengal Warriorz.

Naveen Kumar brings with him loads of experience as a player and a coach, and a plethora of in-depth knowledge about the kabaddi ecosystem in India, which augurs well for the Bengal Warriorz, who are building for the future.

Speaking in the lead-up to the big auction, coach Naveen Kumar said, “Bengal Warriorz is an amazing franchise, one that has consistently worked for the betterment of the sport over the last 11 years. Like every season, this season at Bengal Warriorz is all about the warrior spirit of never giving up, and we are looking to build a squad that carries this spirit to the mat.”

“Young players, along with a healthy mix of experience, are essential to put together a good squad so that the Warriorz not only have a good Season 12 but also sow the seeds for the seasons ahead. Kabaddi has been growing at a rapid pace, and we want to ensure that the Warriorz continue to be at the forefront of this journey.”

Season 7 champions Bengal Warriorz have opted for a rebuild and will be looking for players across every position. The rebuilding project for the Warriorz will focus on a holistic approach as they aim to bring back the glory days.

“The Bengal Warriorz no doubt have quite a task as we have to rebuild and reorganise our squad at the PKL Player Auction for Season 12. We are looking to bring in a balanced squad that has the flair and exuberance of youth, and also the maturity of experience. We are confident of achieving our targets at the auction,” said Apurv Gupta, CEO of Bengal Warriorz.

