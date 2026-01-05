Bengaluru Open is one of the best challenger tournaments in the world: Sumit Nagal

Bengaluru, Jan 5 International tennis is returning to the city with Sumit Nagal, India’s top singles player, leading the home contenders at the landmark 10th Bengaluru Open. This event is one of the most prestigious ATP Challenger tournaments on the international calendar. The main draw is set to start on Monday at the historic SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Nagal is considered one of India’s top singles players in recent years, bringing extensive experience to the 2026 edition. His notable achievements include representing India at the Olympics, being a consistent member of the Davis Cup team for over 10 years, and reaching a career-high ATP singles ranking inside the Top 100. He has won multiple ATP Challenger titles and achieved several ATP Tour victories, including being the first Indian singles player in over twenty years to win a main draw match at the Australian Open.

Before the Bengaluru Open, Nagal concentrated on improving his fitness and establishing a consistent rhythm. “For me, preparation is key,” he said. “Arriving early, understanding the conditions, and spending more time on the court makes a big difference, especially at the start of the year.”

As his international career advanced, Bengaluru became increasingly crucial in Nagal’s journey. Reflecting on his ties to the city, he said, “This city means a lot to me. My professional career really started here. I trained in Bengaluru early on, and many of my most important milestones have come on these courts.”

The Bengaluru Open has played a key role in Nagal’s career. He won his first ATP Challenger title at this event in 2017, a breakthrough that he still considers a defining moment.

“Winning that title here gave me belief. It showed me that I belonged at this level and that I could compete consistently. I’ve said it earlier, and I’ll say it again -the Bengaluru Open is one of the best Challenger tournaments in the world that I have played,” Nagal recalled.

Bengaluru continues to be a favoured hub for both training and competition, beyond just achieving results. “It’s not just about tennis, I have great memories here, good friends, and it’s always been a very comfortable place for me to prepare. The atmosphere is relaxed, the people are welcoming, and the support you get as a player is special,” he expressed.

Organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), the 10th Bengaluru Open will take place from January 5 to 10 here at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium. As a notable event on the ATP Challenger Tour, the tournament offers a total prize purse of USD 225,000 and awards 125 ATP ranking points to the singles winner, underscoring its growing significance on the global tennis scene.

