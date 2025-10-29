Bengaluru Torpedoes' unity powers them to first-ever PVL crown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 : The Bengaluru Torpedoes, on Sunday, etched their name in history, clinching their maiden Prime Volleyball League (PVL) with a commanding win over the Mumbai Meteors in the Season 4 final. It was a night of pure dominance and emotion as the Torpedoes rose to the top after years of near-misses, showcasing teamwork, belief, and relentless pursuit of excellence, as per a release from PVL.

Head coach David Lee, the two-time Olympic medalist, praised the team's growth and heart after the historic win saying, "This team has been on the cusp for a few seasons, and finally, we went over the hump. We overpowered them with serve, pass, and pure heart. The experience of playing this final is huge for my guys, and the whole season was defined by them blending flair with efficiency to become the new champions of Indian volleyball," as quoted from a release by PVL.

The triumph was the culmination of a season defined by adaptability, resilience, and chemistry, on and off the court. The Torpedoes peaked when it mattered most, overcoming every challenge that came their way, including the absence of their captain Matt West, in the semi-final. Despite that setback, the team displayed remarkable composure and unity, rallying together to book their spot in the grand finale.

Against the formidable Mumbai Meteors, who had lost just one match all season, Bengaluru produced a performance that blended flair with discipline, serving as the perfect statement of their evolution through the campaign.

Among the standout performers of the season, Joel Benjamin shone the brightest. The 22-year-old sensation capped off his debut season by being named both the Most Valuable Player and the Best Attacker of the Season, a testament to his meteoric rise and impact. His offensive power and consistency made him a nightmare for defenders throughout the tournament, and his composure in the final reflected the maturity of a seasoned professional.

Reflecting on the journey Joel said, "A few years back, I was dreaming of playing in the Prime Volleyball League. I feel so grateful for this. I am happy that I was being helpful for the team to win the season. We worked together, but we have not played only for the team. There were a lot of people working behind the scenes... Everybody was working off the court very much."

But this championship was truly a collective triumph. TR Sethu, one of Bengaluru's most consistent performers, was awarded the Best Server of the Season, his precision and aggression at the line setting the tone in crucial moments. Middle blockers Mujeeb and Jishnu were immense in defence, controlling the net and neutralizing opposition attacks with impeccable timing and awareness.

American attacker Jalen Penrose brought in his trademark power and intensity, delivering momentum-shifting spikes throughout the playoffs, while compatriot and Captain Matt West returned to lead the team in the final. Meanwhile, libero Midhun anchored the backline with calm assurance, his defensive reading and quick reflexes saving crucial points when it mattered most.

From starting the season with hard-fought battles to finishing as champions, the Torpedoes' journey was driven by belief, brotherhood, and the hunger to finally lift the trophy. As the confetti settled in Hyderabad, one thing was clear - Bengaluru Torpedoes have not only conquered Season 4 but have also established themselves as the new standard-bearers of Indian volleyball.

