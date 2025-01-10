Bentancur ‘back home and feeling fine’ after freak incident: Postecoglou

London, Jan 10 Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Tottenham midfielder Rodridgo Bentancur has now returned home from the hospital after having suffered through a freak incident during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

The Uruguayan international was forced off the pitch less than 15 minutes into the match after a freak incident while attempting a diving header at the near post from a corner. Bentancur landed awkwardly and remained on the ground, prompting immediate concern from players and medical staff.

"Good news. He was in hospital and did all the tests to make sure everything is okay. All good. He's back home and he's fine. He is feeling good. Thankfully, it looks like a concussion and nothing more than it."

"Obviously, you follow the protocols now and it's a couple of weeks where you have to make sure everything is okay," Postecoglou said.

Medical personnel carefully moved the midfielder onto a stretcher after an eight-minute delay. Tottenham later confirmed via social media that Bentancur was conscious, talking, and being transported to the hospital for further checks.

Bentancur himself took to Instagram shortly after midnight to provide a positive update. “All good guys! Thank you for the messages! Congratulations for the victory boys!” he wrote.

Bentancur’s injury momentarily overshadowed what turned out to be a crucial victory for Tottenham. An 86th-minute goal from teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Postecoglou confirmed that Bentancur sustained a concussion from the incident and will miss the next four matches as the club must follow the Premier League's concussion protocols.

