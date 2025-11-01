BFI felicitates Indian boxers for landmark performance at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

New Delhi [India], November 1 : India's young boxing champions, fresh off a historic showing at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, were felicitated in the national capital on Saturday for their achievements in Manama.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Chief Guest, along with Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and BFI secretary g eneral Pramod Kumar, who celebrated the performances and the glorious feat.

The standout performance marked India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage, with the team clinching a total of seven medals four gold, two silver, and one bronze, the highest medal tally by any Indian discipline at the Games.

The champions who brought pride to the nation included Khushi Chand (46kg), Ahaana Sharma (50kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg), and Anshika (+80kg), who each captured gold medals. Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) secured silver, while Anant Deshmukh (66kg) added a bronze, rounding off a stellar campaign for the Indian contingent.

Rijiju congratulated the young pugilists for their achievement.

"It is a matter of great happiness to be here and witness the champions of the Youth Asian Boxing Championships. Boxing in Asia is among the toughest in the world, and winning medals here is as challenging and prestigious as doing so at the global level. India is steadily developing its sporting strength, but our journey is far from complete. I have always been deeply moved by India's Olympic performances; they have inspired me to work harder for the growth of sports in our country," Rijiju said, according to BFI press release.

He lauded the contributions of BFI president Ajay Singh. "Ensuring the socio-economic security of our athletes is our collective responsibility, so they can focus solely on achieving excellence. Boxing in India has grown multifold under his guidance, and the results are a testament to his vision and commitment. Government initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India have played a crucial role in strengthening India's sporting ecosystem. However, we still have a long way to go, and we remain fully committed to creating an environment where every athlete can fulfil their potential and bring glory to the nation," Rijiju concluded.

India finished No. 1 in women's boxing with four gold medals, underlining the nation's rising dominance in the sport, a momentum now clearly extending across all age categories, from youth to elite levels.

Ajay Singh said the young athletes are the future champions and Olympic hopefuls.

"It's a matter of great pride that India has achieved its best-ever performance, winning seven medals, including five golds, four by our women and one by our men. Out of the tournament's total 13 gold medals, five belong to India, which is an outstanding feat. Our women's team finishing No. 1 in Asia showcases the growing strength of Indian boxing. These young athletes are the future champions and Olympic hopefuls of our nation," he said.

"We will ensure they get the best training, facilities, and support to bring Olympic glory to India. There's no greater feeling than hearing the national anthem on the international stage. Hearing it five times was truly special. With our elite setup in Patiala nurturing young talent, we're confident of another historic performance at the Youth Olympics next year," he added.

The young boxers' performance reflected the growing strength and future potential of India's youth boxing programme, signalling a promising path for the next generation of champions.

