BGT 2024-25: 'Arrived late but with a swagger', ex-players react after Australia's 10-wicket win in Adelaide

New Delhi, Dec 8 Former cricketers were quick to react after Australia bounced back from a huge loss in opener with a 10-wicket win on the pink-ball Test in Adelaide as Wasim Jaffer said, the hosts arrived late in the series but came with a swagger while Michael Vaughan stated that a role reversed from 0-1 down to level the five-match series 1-1.

A 10-wicket victory in Adelaide has helped Australia to level the five-match series 1-1. Beginning the Day at 128/5, India could add only 47 runs to their overnight total and folded by 175 with just an 18-run lead.

It did not take long for Australia openers to score the required 19 runs as the hosts secured a big 10-wicket victory, emphatically bouncing back following the humiliating defeat in Perth.

"Arrived late but arrived with a swagger. Well played Australia, series shaping up to be a cracker," Jaffer posted in X after Australia's win.

Vaughan said 'X', "Australia have been outstanding in Adelaide .. Roles reversed from Perth... 1-1 with 3 to go .. We are in for an incredible series once again amongst these 2 Teams."

Ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan said, "Australia played well from the start. Their playing experience with the pink ball was evident in this match", adding that, "No panic button yet for team India. Too many changes won’t help team cause".

"Game over! Australia levelled the series," Cricket Australia shared on X.

“Last week, we lost a Test match, and we were apparently the worst Test team ever,” Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a 126-ball 64 and supported Travis Head’s 140 as Australia made 337 in their first innings, said on Fox Cricket after the win. "This week, we finish on day three with the series at 1-1," he added.

The third Test of the five-match series is scheduled from December 14-18 in Brisbane. India will look to retain the lead in the series. "Australia win the second Test and level the series. Team India aim to bounce back in the third Test,' BCCI posted on X.

