BGT 2024-25: Carey reveals about the technical change he’s brought to batting in Tests

Perth, Nov 18 Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has revealed about a minor technical adjustment which he’s brought to his batting and could give him big returns ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

Carey comes into the all-important five-match Test series against India after making 452 runs for South Australia in the Sheffield Sheild at an astonishing average of 90.40. “When you play and play and play, you don't really get a chance to work on too many things. I was able to have a pre-season; it’s always nice to hit more balls.”

“I worked on the game and tinkered that a little bit and then just tried to keep a really solid process going into every game. Hopefully, it continues on Friday, but a few slight technical shifts over the last six months I’ve brought in. Not having games coming up for a while, I just mucked around with my hands and found something that felt good.”

“It’s only slight, but at the moment, it feels like I’m in a good position, reacting pretty well to the ball. Yeah, it did (feel like a eureka moment). I just got my hands up a little bit higher and the bat up to the sky, and from there, just try to react; it did feel good pretty much straight away,” said Carey to reporters in Perth, ahead of the first Test starting on November 22.

With fellow wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis picked as a reserve batter in the Test squad, after scoring two Shield centuries himself, Carey thinks there could be space for both of them to play in the same Test playing eleven in future.

“We’ve been in lots of squads together now. So it will be great to work alongside Josh; the keepers club’s normally pretty small, so to have one more in there is great and he’s going well, and he’s a mate, which is always a good thing.”

“He’s come in in great form as well, so if his opportunity does come with the bat, he’ll definitely be ready to go. We’ve played lots of white-ball cricket together, so can definitely happen (here). I understand it's a unique position to be in.”

“There's one wicketkeeper in a team, and there's lots of quality around the country who are trying to get that spot and I was one of those players once. You focus on your game. You control what you can control. For me, it's doing my job for this team, hopefully help us win games of cricket and play in this Test team as long as possible," he concluded.

