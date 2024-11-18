BGT 2024-25: Criticism doesn’t change the way I prepare or play, says McSweeney ahead of first Test

Perth, Nov 18 Nathan McSweeney, who is set to make his Australia debut against India in the first Test on Friday, is unaffected by the criticism after being named as Usman Khawaja's opening partner for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The 25-year-old is confident of his abilities to perform against the challenging bowling lineup headed by premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna.

For McSweeney, the opening role will be a tough spot after batting at number three in domestic cricket but the youngster is ready for the task and faced the pace troika of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood in the Australia nets here on Monday. “I think for me I know what works and I feel very capable to go and do the job and I’m batting the best I ever have, I feel. Hopefully, I can go out there and execute that on Friday.

“It (criticism) happened quite quickly. You’re playing a bit of Big Bash, but there’s definitely more talk around playing for your country, as there should be, it’s what you wanted to do since you were a kid. Being able to lean on the guys who have experienced it, it doesn’t change the way I prepare or try and go out and play," McSweeney told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’ve got so many supporters I want to make proud. So much family that’s sacrificed so much to get to where I am today and so many coaches that have thrown that many balls at me. Hopefully, I can go out there and play really well and do them proud," he added.

Teammate Travis Head backed McSweeney for the role saying that he has to continue doing the same job to fit in the top spot. “(McSweeney) has had a good start, he’s a great character and he’s fitted in easily. It can sometimes be a bit full-on when it’s your first experience. But there’s excitement. If he does what he’s been doing, he’s going to fit in perfectly," Head said after the practice session.

“With anyone starting their career it’s going to take time. He has the support in the change rooms and I hope he has support outside that. He’s deserved his selection and it’s an exciting few weeks for him," he added.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth from November 22 to 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor