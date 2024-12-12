BGT 2024-25: Hazlewood signals readiness for Brisbane Test after training with full run-up

Brisbane, Dec 12 Josh Hazlewood has signalled his readiness to play in the upcoming third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, starting on December 14 at the Gabba, after he was seen training with a full run-up in the hosts’ practice session at Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Hazlewood had missed Australia’s ten-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval due to a side strain, with Scott Boland taking his place and picking five wickets. A report from cricket.com.au said Hazlewood chose to bowl at full tilt at Allan Border Field, while Australia's main training session took place at the Gabba on Thursday.

“The 32-year-old sweated his way through an intense 45-minute session under the scorching Queensland sun alongside his longtime partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc, with the pair bowling to Test squad member Josh Inglis and Queensland batter Lachlan Hearne. Bowling coach Dan Vettori was also on hand for the secondary training session,” it said.

Hazlewood has resumed his bowling session mid-way of the second Test last week, and the Australian team medical staff will be keen on how he shapes up for the Brisbane game, as well as for the subsequent Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

"The great thing about Josh is he's a very level character. He'll do everything he can to get up for the game and then it's up to the leadership group and the selectors to tick that one off," added seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh also admitted he "had a 'mare" after failing to review his caught-behind dismissal against veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in Adelaide, as TV replays showed there was no edge off his bat.

"The reality is I thought I hit – and I didn't – and I didn't speak to Heady. I had a 'mare (nightmare) – there's your headline on Instagram, isn't it? Honestly I just thought I hit it so I walked off."

"It's funny – in the changerooms, 'Gazza' (Nathan Lyon) asked me if I hit it and I went, 'Yeah, smashed it mate'. The replay came up and the head went into the hands. About one minute later everyone was laughing at me. My bad."

