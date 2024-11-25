BGT 2024-25: Head hits fifty after Siraj's double strikes take India closer to big win over Australia

Perth, Nov 24 Fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets to take India closer to a big win over Australia on day four of first Test at the Perth Stadium on Monday. At lunch, Australia are 104/5 in 30 overs, with Travis Head playing a counter-attacking unbeaten 63 and Mitchell Marsh giving him company on five not out.

On a pitch with variable bounce, Australia have an insurmountable task of making 430 runs more, which looks a bit steep as compared to India, who are five wickets away from registering a famous and memorable Test win in Perth.

India struck on eighth ball of the day as Usman Khawaja got a top-edge on the swivel pull off Mohammed Siraj, which was safely pouched by Rishabh Pant running a few inches to his right.

But from the other end, Head was charging up to play his shots with freedom – driving, cutting and sweeping with elan to collect his boundaries. Steve Smith presented a more sorted look at the crease with the minimal trigger movement towards middle and off, as compared to a more exaggerated shuffle which caused his downfall for a golden duck in the first innings.

The duo also survived lbw appeals off India, who burnt a review in the process, while Smith took a blow on ribs off a short ball from Harshit Rana. Just as it seemed Smith was comfortable at the crease, he was squared up by a short of a good length on the fifth stump from Siraj and took a feather edge through to a full-stretch diving Pant.

But Head continued to back his attacking instincts – reaching his fifty by ramping a short ball from Siraj over the keeper for four and then getting on top of the bounce to pull through fine leg for another boundary to bring up Australia’s hundred, as the hosts’ equalled their first-innings score for the loss of five wickets here.

Brief Scores: India 150 in 49.4 overs and 487/6 dec in 134.3 overs lead Australia 104 in 51.2 overs and 104/5 in 30 overs (Travis Head 63 not out, Mohammed Siraj 3-34) by 430 runs

