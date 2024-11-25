BGT 2024-25: Hope India continue to play like this in the next matches as well, says Dhumal

Perth, Nov 25 After India secured a monumental 295-run win over Australia to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal lauded the team and hoped for them to continue playing in this way in the remaining matches of the series.

On day four, captain Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets apiece as India bowled out Australia for 238 and register an unforgettable win. A victory in three of their next four Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney would give India a guaranteed place in a third successive World Test Championship final, to be held at Lord’s next year.

“Incredible victory for team India in Perth under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah. He led from the front. Great comeback by Virat Kohli. I hope they continue to play like this in the next matches as well,” Dhumal told IANS from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over phone, where the IPL 2025 mega auction is happening.

The win in Perth Stadium is India’s biggest victory by the margin of runs in Tests against Australia in Australia. Bumrah, who took eight wickets in the match, including a five-for in the first innings, has become only the second captain from Asia to lead his team to a Test win against Australia in Perth after Anil Kumble did so in 2008.

Talking about day two of the auction, after day one saw Rishabh Pant (INR 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore) as the two costliest buys in the league’s history, Dhumal said, 'IPL auction is going great guns. It is an opportunity for the franchises to make a good balanced team for the league. Ten teams will build their squads for the next three years. We look forward to an awesome IPL.”

