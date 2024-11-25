BGT 2024-25: It'll dent Australia’s confidence in the series, says Irfan Pathan on India's victory in Perth

New Delhi, Nov 25 As India began its quest to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure an unprecedented third consecutive Test series triumph in Australia after an emphatic 295-run triumph at Perth Stadium, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that this loss will dent Australia’s confidence in the five-match series.

India's 295-run victory over the reigning champions Australia is their biggest away-from-home victory margin in terms of runs, surpassing their 222-run victory in Melbourne in 1977.

"This is a proper beating by team India. This dominating victory of India will dent Australia’s confidence going forward in this series," Pathan posted on X.

Bumrah, standing in as captain in full-time skipper Rohit Sharma's absence, was the chief architect of India’s famous triumph in Perth as he picked eight wickets, including the match-changing spell of 5-30, which gave them a 46-run lead and single-handedly blew away Australia.

Despite only 150 on the board in the second innings, Bumrah single-handedly destroyed Australia, which left them reeling behind the game.

Contributions of second innings centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, as well as of KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj will also be etched in memory for a long time as Perth 2024 is now added in list of glorious overseas Test wins for India.

"Jasprit Bumrah: leader, top draw," Pathan shared in another post, adding that "Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings will be remembered for a lifetime—what a remarkable feat at just 22 in the Australian conditions."

"Australia has a long tradition of going after the head of the snake i.e. the captain of the opposition. This time, the head of the snake went after them, and they didn't know where to hide," ex-India player Wasim Jaffer said afer India's win.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also full of praises for Team India for their scintillating victory. "Now that’s how to play in Australia .. Brilliant team display by India..." he shared on X.

