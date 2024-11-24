BGT 2024-25: Jaiswal hits 161, Kohli unbeaten on 40 as India extends lead to 405

Perth, Nov 24 Yashasvi Jaiswal’s terrific knock came to an end on 161 while Virat Kohli stopped a mini-collapse by being unbeaten on 40 as India extended their lead to 405 after reaching 359/5 in 110 overs at tea on Day Three of the first Test against Australia at the Perth Stadium here on Sunday.

After India lost three wickets for eight runs in a span of 18 balls, Kohli got into the groove via eye-catching boundaries and played a big part in a stand of 38 runs for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar, who’s 14 not out.

With the pitch producing variable bounce, India’s aim would be for the rest of the batters to bat for as long as they can, so that Australia have it tough to bat on a surface showing enough wear and tear.

The second session commenced with immediate success for Australia as Devdutt Padikkal came forward to defend off Josh Hazlewood, but nicked to second slip and fell for 25. Jaiswal very sweetly timed an on-drive off an overpitched delivery from Starc for four and brought up his 150 with a drive past the backward point going for a single.

Jaiswal tucked and drove for two more boundaries, before cutting a short and wide ball from Mitchell Marsh into the hands of backward point, which ended his marathon knock at 161 off 297 balls. From there, Australia made a little dent in India’s run-scoring charge.

Rishabh Pant came down the pitch against Nathan Lyon, who fired a turning-away delivery, and the batter missed it, and lost his balance, with Alex Carey stumping him. It was followed by Dhruv Jurel being trapped lbw by a skiddy nip-backer from Pat Cummins which kept low.

But India’s innings came back on track as Washington Sundar hit Travis Head for a gorgeous inside-out six over long-off, while Kohli unfurled an upper cut off Starc going over wide third man for a maximum – though it hit a security guard on his head, and was followed by sweeping Lyon for four. The duo have looked in excellent control so far and have hung around to ensure India’s lead went over 400, considering the pitch has started to play its tricks in Perth, an aspect which Steve Smith acknowledged in conversation with broadcasters Fox Sports.

“A fair way behind the game, they're 405 in front at this stage. Plenty to do, and then we've gotta bat very well. In the last 45 minutes or so, the pitch has started playing tricks, and cracks starting to appear. Not nice signs for us but gotta put them out of our minds and play the ball. If it gets you out so be it.”

Brief scores:

India 150 and 359/5 in 110 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 161, KL Rahul 77; Josh Hazlewood 1-28, Mitchell Marsh 1-35) lead Australia 104 by 405 runs

