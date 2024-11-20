BGT 2024-25: Marsh has learnt to become bit more of a Test match player, says Allan Border

Perth, Nov 20 Ahead of Australia’s first game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, former captain Allan Border praised Mitchell Marsh’s growth in Tests, adding that the all-rounder has learnt about how to become a player more suited to playing the longer format.

"He’s matured more and more as a red-ball cricketer. There was a lot of white-ball cricket in his Test match play in the past, but I think he’s learned to become a bit more of a Test match cricketer. He can let the ball go. You’ve got a long time in the game.

“He was one guy who liked to get on with it if it was stagnating, he wanted to get on with it to keep the scoreboard ticking. But Mitchell has learned (the drop anchor approach). He is a very good one-day player, but now he’s starting to become a very good red-ball cricketer as well," said Border to Fox Sports.

After making his Test debut in 2014, Marsh never made the most out of his opportunities, averaging 25.20 with the bat in his first 32 games. Despite making two centuries in the 2017/18 Ashes, Marsh continued to earn criticism from fans.

But an injury to Cameron Green in 2023 Ashes got Marsh back in the team and he marked his return with a century at Headingley, which established him has a number six batter in the Test team.

In the absence of Green due to a lower back stress fracture surgery, Marsh’s role as an all-rounder, who can give 10-15 overs of seam bowling, becomes crucial for Australia in the all-important series against India. Former pacer Brett Lee thinks Australia need to look at how they can bring the best out of Marsh the bowler.

"You’ve got to make sure that he’s looked after in terms of when he’s bowling, try to get the best out of him. But the great thing about an all-rounder is that if he misses out with the bat, he can get them with the ball and he’s equally as good in both skill sets.

Similar views were echoed by former India head coach Ravi Shastri. "He has to bowl enough to keep the (others fresh). If India get off to a good session on day one or in the first innings, that’s when Mitch’s role becomes extremely crucial."

