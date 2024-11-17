BGT 2024-25: McGrath calls for Australia to go hard on emotional Kohli

New Delhi, Nov 17 Legendary Australia fast-bowler Glenn McGrath has urged the Pat Cummins-led side to put pressure on an emotional Virat Kohli during the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting in Perth from November 22.

The talismanic Kohli averages just 22.72 in his six Test matches this year, way short than his average of 54.08 in Tests in Australia. Kohli comes into the Australia tour after making just 91 runs in India’s unprecedented 3-0 series defeat at home to New Zealand earlier this month.

With Shubman Gill all set to miss first Test due to a fractured thumb, pressure would be more on Kohli to get big runs for India on a bouncy and pacy Perth pitch.

"If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there’s a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift. But I think he’s probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it. I think he’s quite an emotional player. When he’s up, he’s up, and when he’s down, he sort of struggles a little bit," McGrath was quoted as saying by CODE Sports.

He also feels Australia needs to up their aggression if they are to stop India from making a hat-trick of Test series wins Down Under. "Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you’ve got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up. So put the pressure on them and see if they’re up for it," added McGrath, who took 563 Test wickets at an average of just 21.64.

Following the series opener at Perth, India and Australia will play the remaining four Test matches in Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. It will also be the first five-match Test series between India and Australia since the 1991/92 season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor