BGT 2024-25: Pujara backs Sundar to replace Ashwin in India's XI for Brisbane Test

New Delhi, Dec 10 Following a crushing ten-wicket defeat to Australia in Adelaide, India’s hopes of bouncing back in the third Test in Brisbane have taken centre stage. With the series tied 1-1, the stakes are higher than ever, and seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested a key change to the playing XI.

Pujara advocated for Washington Sundar's inclusion in place of Ravichandran Ashwin to bolster India’s batting depth and regain control in the crucial series.

Pujara's recommendation comes after Ashwin’s underwhelming performance in Adelaide, where he managed figures of 1/53 in 18 overs. While Ashwin is one of India’s most experienced bowlers, Pujara believes the team may need Sundar's all-round abilities to address their recent batting struggles.

“I feel only one change might happen. Since the batting wasn't good, Washington Sundar can come in place of R Ashwin. Should someone come in place of Harshit Rana? In my opinion, no. You backed him and he performed well in the first match,” Pujara said on Star Sports.

Sundar, who played a pivotal role in India’s memorable Brisbane victory in 2021, brings both a reliable off-spin option and a resilient lower-order batting presence. With Sundar in the mix, India could lengthen their batting lineup without compromising their bowling attack. He was part of India's 295-run win in the series opener in Perth. He scalped two wickets and contributed 33 runs in the match before making way for Ashwin in Adelaide.

While some have questioned the performance of pacer Harshit Rana after he conceded 86 runs in 16 overs in Adelaide, Pujara strongly defended the young bowler. Rana, who impressed with a 3/48 spell on debut in Perth, is seen as a valuable asset despite his recent struggles.

“He is a good bowler. You cannot drop him just because one match went bad. Probably the only change for me would be Sundar for Ashwin if the team feels the batting lineup needs strengthening,” he added.

Rana’s pace and ability to extract bounce makes him a compelling choice for the Brisbane pitch, known for its lively nature.

India’s loss in Adelaide have also dealt a blow to their World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification hopes. Currently third in the standings with a points percentage of 57.29, India face an uphill task. To secure their spot in the WTC final, they must win the series by a margin of 3-1 or 4-1. Meanwhile, Australia sit second with a 60.71 points percentage, while South Africa lead the pack with 63.33.

