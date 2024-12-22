BGT 2024-25: Richardson 'excited' to return to Australia Test squad for last two games against India

Hobart, Dec 22 Australia pacer Jhye Richardson is excited over his return to the Test side for the final two games against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia have added Richardson as an extra pace option in the squad after a calf injury ruled Josh Hazlewood out of the series. Richardson admitted he was somewhat surprised by his call-up to Australia’s squad for the Boxing Day Test but feels "really good" about the prospect of an international comeback against India.

Richardson, who featured for the Perth Scorchers on Saturday in Hobart, will skip Monday night’s match against Melbourne Renegades to prepare for a potential Test return. The 28-year-old pacer and teenage opener Sam Konstas were the two fresh faces named in Australia’s 15-player squad for the remainder of the series.

"Even a week ago, I was like, 'I'm not really thinking about that just yet'," Richardson said on Fox Cricket during the Scorchers' clash with the Hurricanes on Saturday.

"I just wanted to stay on the park and play Big Bash cricket and make sure that the body was OK and keep ramping up (the workloads) and following the processes that we've got in place. But here we are, and if there's an opportunity, then it's obviously really exciting."

In the Scorchers' recent loss to the Hobart Hurricanes, Richardson went wicketless, a contrast to his standout performance in their BBL season opener, where he claimed 3-19 against the Melbourne Stars, earning Player of the Match honours.

The speedster's surprise at his selection stemmed from his gradual return to long-form cricket this domestic season. Despite limited opportunities, Richardson has consistently demonstrated his exceptional skill as one of Australia’s top bowlers when fit.

Only a week earlier, Richardson had told reporters it was "unrealistic" to consider an international return, with his focus primarily on achieving consistent match fitness. He has played just one four-day game this season but made an immediate impact, taking two wickets in his first over during Western Australia's pink-ball Shield match against South Australia in Adelaide last month.

Richardson’s confidence also grew after successfully returning to bowl following a dislocated shoulder sustained while celebrating one of those wickets.

Although he has played two T20 matches for the Scorchers since that first-class appearance, Richardson said shifting to Test cricket wouldn’t be difficult, as much of his summer training has focused on conditioning for the longer format.

"I'd probably argue that I've had less white-ball practice leading into this Big Bash. Having played a couple of second XI games and a Shield game, we've really been prioritising trying to build (my bowling) loads to get my body right for four-day cricket," Richardson said.

"So I'll probably find it easier to go back to red-ball cricket just from a preparation point of view."

The pacer’s return has been carefully managed after a series of injuries, including a side strain midway through last season’s Big Bash and hamstring surgery nine months earlier. This summer, he has played four of WA’s five One-Day Cup matches, two second XI games, and one Shield match before sitting out their most recent Shield game, which WA lost to NSW.

