BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma opts out, Bumrah to lead India in Sydney, say sources

Sydney, Jan 2 The fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will see a significant change in leadership for Team India. Test captain Rohit Sharma has "opted out" for the crucial match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with pacer Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the team in his absence.

IANS understands that Rohit informed head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar of his decision to sit out the series finale, prioritising the 'best-team first' philosophy in the match. Both Gambhir and Agarkar reportedly agreed to the move.

Speculation is rife that this could mark the end of Rohit’s Test career, as the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle might not feature him in India’s long-term plans.

Rohit’s form in Tests has been underwhelming, averaging just 6.2 in the last three matches in Australia and 10.93 over the past nine Tests. These performances, combined with India’s struggles in the current WTC cycle, have put his place in the squad under scrutiny.

If this does indeed turn out to be Rohit’s final appearance in whites, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne could turn out to be his last outing as India’s Test captain.

India’s lineup for the SCG clash will see multiple changes. With Rohit unavailable, Shubman Gill will return to the playing XI after being dropped for the fourth Test. Gill is expected to bat at No.3, while KL Rahul will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, just like they did in the opening match of this series in Perth. Rishabh Pant, who has been a consistent presence in the middle order, will retain his spot in the side.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna will come in for the injured Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the series finale on Thursday. Krishna’s inclusion adds a fresh dimension to India’s pace attack alongside Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Bumrah, who led India to victory in the series opener, will once again take on the captaincy role. His calm demeanour and tactical acumen earned him praise, with many considering him a natural leader on the field.

On the eve of the final Test, Bumrah was seen in deep discussion with Gambhir while the team underwent fielding drills. This suggests the think tank is preparing a comprehensive strategy for the must-win encounter.

Bumrah’s captaincy will be under the spotlight as India aim to level the series 2-2 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When asked about Rohit’s availability for the fifth Test, Gambhir refrained from providing a direct answer. “Everything is fine with Rohit. We are going to have a look at the wicket and announce the playing XI tomorrow,” he said, maintaining an air of uncertainty until the official announcement.

India’s chances of qualifying for the WTC final in this cycle are slim, but retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains a top priority. The team’s performances have been inconsistent, suffering two defeats under Rohit’s captaincy after Bumrah’s leadership brought an emphatic win in the series opener.

If Rohit Sharma steps away from Test cricket after this series, his legacy as a player and captain will remain a topic of debate. Despite his struggles in the format recently, his contributions to Indian cricket in all formats have been substantial.

India’s immediate focus, however, is on finding stability and solutions for the final Test. Bumrah’s leadership and the revamped playing XI provide the team with an opportunity to end the series on a high and ensure the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains with them.

