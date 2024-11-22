BGT 2024-25: Scott Boland included in Prime Minister’s XI for pink-ball match against India

Perth, Nov 22 Seamer Scott Boland has been included in the 14-member Australia Prime Minister's XI squad for the two-day pink-ball match against India, starting at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30.

The match is also going to see India's regular captain Rohit Sharma play for the visitors after missing the ongoing first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child. India are slated to play a pink-ball Test match after nearly three years in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy game in Adelaide, and the tour game in Canberra is crucial preparation for it.

Apart from Hazlewood, batter Matthew Renshaw is the other capped player in the Prime Minister’s XI line-up. “The squad contains a mix of experience combined with some promising emerging players in Australian cricket. The Prime Minister’s XI match presents an opportunity for a highly-talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test.”

“We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland’s match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad. We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players,” said chief selector George Bailey.

Jack Edwards will captain a squad containing this year’s U19 World Cup winners Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O’Connor and Sam Konstas, and fast-bowling allrounder Hanno Jacobs.

“Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match.”

“I want to thank Jack Edwards for taking on the role of captain and look forward to watching him lead a side that will compete strongly while remaining true to the traditions and values of the Prime Minister’s XI," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor