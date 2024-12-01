BGT 2024-25: Siraj now enjoying his bowling and having fun after dry home spell

Canberra, Dec 1 India pacer Mohammed Siraj has found his joy back in bowling after a tough home season which ended in just six wickets across four Tests.

Canberra, Dec 1 India pacer Mohammed Siraj has found his joy back in bowling after a tough home season which ended in just six wickets across four Tests in India.

Siraj bagged five wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Perth before getting hold of one scalp in India's six-wicket win in the pink-ball warm-up match against Australian Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval on Sunday.

"I could feel that I wasn't enjoying my bowling," he said at the end of the tour game in Canberra.

"As a person I am someone who gets a different feeling when I'm enjoying my bowling, even if I'm not getting wickets. And now when I wasn't getting wickets, I went a bit deep into why I wasn't getting them. In India you know that spinners bowl most of the overs, so there it's a little tough to get wickets in (the) five-six overs (you get as a fast bowler). So I just became a bit upset about why I wasn't getting wickets. But now I am having a lot of fun."

Siraj revealed his meeting with former India bowling coach Bharat Arun before the tour to get things right for him in the red-ball format.

"I spoke with Bharat Arun sir, that this is what's happening with me. Because he has known me for a while and he has seen my bowling from long time back. So he just told me to enjoy and not run after wickets. Just enjoy and you'll get wickets. And before travelling, I met (fielding coach) Dilip sir in Hyderabad and we practiced together as well. So it felt good and now I'm enjoying," the pacer said.

"Morne (Morkel, India's current bowling coach) keeps telling me that 'you are a warrior'. 'You'll get us wickets, but you just keep enjoying your bowling'."

Sharing his experience with the pink-ball, Siraj feels it will take time to accustomed to the ball.

"This (pink) ball has a synthetic feeling. This is different to the red ball we play with. There can be a bit of confusion due to the ball, but it's just one match so we just have to focus on that and practice for it and we'll improve day-by-day. The seam is very hard. It's bright, and quite big. The more you practice with it, the better you get," Siraj said.

"I think that with the pink ball, it's better to bowl back of length. Because pitching it up, there's not a lot of swing, so the more you hit the deck and get it to seam, it will be better for us.

"I have heard that the ball swings a lot under the lights but I haven't yet bowled with it under lights. So when we go to Adelaide and practice, we will try that. And the more practice we get, we'll know more about what we have to do," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah shone in Perth, while Siraj and Harshit Rana, who claimed four wickets in six balls at the Manuka Oval with short-pitched deliveries, maintained the pressure from the other end. They will aim to replicate their performance in Adelaide when the series resumes next Friday with a day-night Test.

"I always keep talking to Jassi bhai (Bumrah)," Siraj said. "Even before the first match, I spoke with him about what I was going through. And he just told me one thing - don't run after wickets, just keep bowling consistently in one area and enjoy your bowling. If you still don't get wickets, then you come ask me. So I enjoyed my bowling and I got wickets as well," Siraj said.

"Australia is a place where a fast bowler enjoys because you get pace and bounce. As a fast bowler, you get everything you want. So you get a different kind of confidence to come and enjoy your bowling here."

