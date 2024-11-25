BGT 2024-25: Virat Kohli doesn't need us, we need him, says Jasprit Bumrah

Perth, Nov 25 After securing a resounding 295-run victory against Australia in the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, captain Jasprit Bumrah paid tribute to talismanic batter Virat Kohli, stating that the team needs his support more than he needed theirs.

Kohli came into the first Test at Perth Stadium after averaging 15.5 runs in India’s 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand, and brought up an unbeaten century in 143 balls to help India declare at 487/6. It got India to set Australia a massive target of 534, and bowled the hosts’ out for 238 to win the match and go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

"I have said this before, Virat Kohli doesn't need us, we need him. He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So he knows his cricket better than anyone else. He looked in good shape, he was mentally switched on.

“Sometimes when you have such a long career, you bat in tough conditions and he has batted in tough scenarios for a long time, but it's difficult to do that all the time in every match. But he looked to be in a good space and obviously, he got a good delivery in the first innings, but he was still in a great space and he capitalised in the second innings.

“We needed an experienced batter then. He also played well, and helped his partners play well as well. So obviously, when he gets confidence at the start of the series, you can't ask for more than that,” said Bumrah, who got his first Test win as the captain, in the post-match press conference.

He also stated the biggest positive for him was the Indian team didn’t go into a negative spiral after being bowled out for 150 on day one. “Very happy with the way we came back into the game. Then the way the batting stepped up, and how the bowlers did with a new bowling line-up as well.”

“The biggest positive for me was that when we got out for 150, nobody in the dressing room was down. Everyone was confident that if we back our ability, we can also leave an impact. That going further will help us. This is a tough place to play cricket, but when you respond to pressure, it helps you in your career.”

"Special win, first win as captain. We were put under pressure and we showed the character. We can take confidence from this game but we need to start fresh in the second Test. We need to carry forward the learnings as well to Adelaide."

Asked about how he juggles between getting his lengths right and guiding bowlers in outclassing Australia, Bumrah remarked, “I was trying to focus on what I have to do. I don’t know what they were thinking. I wanted to make them play as much as possible because the new ball is crucial over here. Happy that I was able to execute that.”

“Sometimes when you are bowled out for a low score, you can be a little too desperate. When you try too much, it doesn’t help and the run-scoring gets high. So, the message was, we will be disciplined and make run-making difficult.”

Bumrah also applauded the fearlessness showed by debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana. “The debutants weren’t nervous at all. Both wanted responsibility. More than ready to do it. Very positive sign. Youngsters coming in mey bhook bahut hai. (Very hungry). There is no fear.”

The fast-bowling spearhead, who was adjudged Player of the Match, signed off by heaping praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant knock of 161. “This was Jaiswal’s best Test knock because, you know, he has an attacking nature. But in the second innings, he left certain balls as well, took time and batted deep. That gives us a lot of confidence, he has an attacking game but has patience as well and he is ready to adapt.”

