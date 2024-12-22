BGT: Bangar, Pujara offer advice to team India on how to counter Head at MCG

New Delhi, Dec 22 With the threat of Travis Head looming large on India ahead of the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 in Melbourne, Sanjay Bangar and Cheteshwar Pujara have spelt out advise to the visitors’ on how to stop the left-handed batter from getting big runs.

Despite being dismissed for just 11 in his first innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Head has gone on to smash 89, 140 and 152 in his next three outings. The knock of 140 was instrumental in giving Australia a ten-wicket win at his home ground, Adelaide Oval.

Head had previously hit centuries against India in 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final to give Australia title wins. Bangar, the former India batting coach, asked for India to try a round-the-wicket bowling angle when Head is fresh at the crease.

“If he’s successful in the first 15-20 balls, then plan A is that you come from round the wicket, put it on the fourth stump or off stump. If you don't succeed in that, then immediately go over the wicket, and take the other fielder on-side, and take a deep third man.

“You have to put a line in the middle stump as well, you have to put it continuously so that he does something different. You have to put a short ball in between as well. If you do all these things, then you will force him in both ways.

“Firstly, he won't get an easy run. If you don't get an easy run, then he will try to do something different. Then against the short ball, his batting do continues. So, if there is a deep third man, it becomes a catching position. Take a deep square and a deep fine leg. So, three fielders are in the catching position.

“

Pujara, the veteran India batter who’s been a member of India’s identical 2-1 Test series win in Australia, called upon the bowlers’ to have tight lines in bowling to Head.

“The line becomes very important. Keep the line on middle and leg stumps. Even if you are playing with round the stump, the line should be in the middle of the off stump. When the line is there, it looks very uncomfortable. Plus for the short ball, you need to have a fielder.

"Now it is a variation game, so you don't have to put every ball as a short delivery. You have to put most of the balls on the stumps, with one short ball on the middle. If this strategy is there, there is a high chance of getting success," he added.

