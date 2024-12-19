BGT: 'Feels pretty random', says Hazlewood on series-ending injury

New Delhi, Dec 19 Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood said the calf injury that has ended his participation in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy feels like a pretty random one, and stated he wishes to be fit in time for next year’s tour of Sri Lanka.

After missing the Adelaide Test due to a side strain, Hazlewood returned for the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane but picked up a calf strain ahead of day four’s play. He bowled just one over before going for scans, which confirmed his series-ending injury.

“Just frustrating really. Ticked every box heading into the Test; I can understand if it's my side again and a little bit underdone, but it's just a random calf strain. Obviously (we'll) do a deep dive into it and see what we can come up with, but it feels a pretty random sort of injury," said Hazlewood to Channel Seven on Thursday.

Between 2021 and 2023, Hazlewood has played just four Tests in a two-year period, largely due to injuries – either side strain or achilles. With him being forced on the sidelines again, Hazlewood talked about how frustrating it’s for him to miss big matches in the last few years.

"I've had a little history of sides and calves; they are probably the two things that have kept me out for the majority of the last four years, but I (can) sort of just keep adding another layer to the defence hopefully and get back in the gym.

“I've ticked a lot of boxes in the last 12 months, and it's just the timing again - they are only little two or three-week injuries, it's just the timing of it and missing big games, so that's probably the frustrating thing."

Australia will tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in February next year, and Hazlewood is hopeful of being a part of it. "That's probably the goal. So just take it as it comes next few weeks no real rush to get anything in a hurry, it's just (about) getting everything right. Probably taking a few extra days here and there and ticking things off and getting everything right."

