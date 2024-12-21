BGT: Get the young fella in; this is quite exciting, says Gillespie on Konstas’ call-up

New Delhi, Dec 21 Former Australia fast-bowler Jason Gillespie said giving teenaged opener Sam Konstas a call-up to the Test team for fourth and fifth Tests against India is quite exciting and wants the hosts’ to get the youngster in the playing eleven.

If selected for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne starting on December 26, Konstas would become the fourth-youngest men’s Test debutant in Australia’s history and the youngest player to enter the longer format since current captain Pat Cummins debuted in 2011.

"Get the young fella in. I'm never against giving young players an opportunity. Over the last few years, there hasn't been a lot of new blood, given the selectors and the coach value experience over everything else. This is quite exciting," said Gillespie on ABC’s Summer Grandstand show on Saturday.

Konstas shot into limelight by scoring twin centuries against South Australia in the opening round of Sheffield Shield. Those twin centuries also earned him the distinction of being the first teenager to achieve this feat in the Sheffield Shield since the legendary Ricky Ponting did so in 1993.

Konstas had been a member of Australian team winning this year’s U19 World Cup in South Africa, and also scored a century while playing for the Prime Minister's XI against India in the warn-up pink-ball match at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Earlier this week, Konstas became the youngest player in BBL to score a half-century for his team Sydney Thunder.

Konstas’ call-up came up at the expense of Nathan McSweeney, who opened in first three Tests. McSweeney made just 72 runs in first three matches at an average of 14.40, despite not having opened previously in first-class cricket.

"Disappointing for Nathan, given he probably did have the hardest introduction to Test cricket an opener has had, against one of the best bowlers in the world ... I'm really confident he'll come back a much better player," added Gillespie, recently quit as Pakistan’s red-ball coach.

Similar views on McSweeney were expressed by former Australia skipper Mark Taylor. "It's not the end of the world. He's played three Test matches now. He's been debuted, he knows what it's like, he knows where he needs to improve his game," he said to 9News.

He also feels there should be space for seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster to be included, considering Mitchell Marsh hasn’t been much used as a bowler. "I think Australia should consider a fifth bowling option. Alex Carey in my opinion could move up from seven to six and someone like a Beau Webster could come in at seven."

