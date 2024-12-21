BGT: I was very impressed the first time I saw Konstas bat, says Hussey

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Australian 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas gears up for a potential Test debut in the iconic Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His call-up, hailed as an “exciting” opportunity by cricket legend Mike Hussey, comes at the expense of Nathan McSweeney, who has been dropped after just three Tests—a decision that has sparked mixed reactions from players and pundits alike.

McSweeney’s omission follows a string of underwhelming performances since his debut last month, where he failed to surpass 10 runs in five out of six innings. While the 25-year-old showed promise, his inability to adapt to the challenges of opening at the Test level, particularly against the moving ball, proved costly.

Head selector George Bailey admitted it was a "really hard decision" to drop McSweeney, especially since he was placed in an unfamiliar position as an opener despite not specializing in that role at the domestic level.

“I get the dream come true, and then it didn’t quite work out the way I wanted,” he told 7 News Adelaide.

“But it’s all part of it, I’ll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard, and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity. It’s the game we’re in; if you don’t take your opportunity and you’re not performing as well as you want to, your position’s never safe.

“I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn’t able to take my opportunity, but as I said I’ll work really hard to make sure if the opportunity comes round again I’m definitely ready.”

The decision to axe McSweeney has divided opinions among Australian cricket legends. Mike Hussey expressed sympathy for the young batter, acknowledging the tough conditions for openers this summer.

“I really feel for McSweeney. I think it’s tough on him. Tough call,” Hussey said on Fox Cricket.

“I don’t know (if it was the right call). It’s a tough one on him. It’s not easy. The ball’s been moving around quite a lot for the openers. A lot of batters at the top of the order have been battling away.

“Let’s look at the other side, and it’s so exciting for a player like Sam Konstas.”

On the other hand, Michael Clarke was more critical of the selectors, arguing that McSweeney wasn’t given a fair chance to establish himself.

“This could end Nathan McSweeney’s career. They picked him, he deserved the summer. What happens if Usman Khawaja retires in two Tests? Does McSweeney come back, or does he go to the back of the queue?” Clarke questioned on his Beyond23 podcast.

The spotlight now shifts to Sam Konstas, the teenage prodigy who has been rewarded for his stellar performances across all formats. His recent form, including a composed 56-run knock for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, solidified his case for national selection.

Hussey, who watched Konstas’ innings live, praised the youngster's temperament and aggression.

“I was very impressed. It was the first time I’d seen him live,” Hussey said of Konstas’ half-century for the Thunder.

“What an occasion to make your Test debut. Boxing Day Test against India, opening the batting, and he’s only 19 years of age. Wow. What a story,” Hussey said.

Konstas is expected to bring fresh energy and fearlessness to Australia’s struggling top order, which has faced immense challenges this summer.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes Konstas’ fearless approach in the BBL match against the Adelaide Strikers clinched his Test call-up.

“It’s that innings that tipped it in his favour. His aggression, his desire to score—it’s been horribly challenging for that Australian top order, and I think he’s ready to take it on,” Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

