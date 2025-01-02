BGT: Marsh dropped from Aus XI, Webster to make debut in Sydney Test

Sydney, Jan 2 Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been dropped for the New Year’s clash against India, with Beau Webster making a debut in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the SCG on Thursday, captain Pat Cummins confirmed the hosts had made one change to their starting XI following the Boxing Day Test, with Webster coming in for Marsh, who has scored 73 runs at 10.42 in the series.

Webster, who will become Australia's 469th men's Test player, has averaged 57.10 in first-class cricket since March 2022, while also picking up 81 wickets at 31.70.

Webster claimed 12 wickets across his last three first-class outings, taking six wickets and making an unbeaten 46 in the most recent Australia A v India A meeting in Melbourne.

"Really excited for Beau; the first thing he (Marsh) said was, 'I can't wait to see Beau go out there and give it a crack'. Particularly here in Australia, I think when a batter misses out or gets dropped, it's always seen as a big thing. But the way that (Australia coach Andrew McDonald), and the selectors and myself look at is we love pulling a squad of players together who we can call on at different times," Cummins told reporters.

Cummins said Webster's superior bowling and ability to handle loads was a factor in the decision-making. "That was definitely a factor. It’s always nice to have a fifth bowler that bowls quite a lot for Tasmania. So if we need to call on that, we can.

“Firstly, if you’re going to bat six, you picked for your batting, which he’s shown in Shield over the last couple years when he takes the game on, and he’s really changed some games for Tasmania. That pace bowling of Beau’s going to be handy," said Cummins.

Marsh has been struggling with the bat as he registered the scores of 9, 5, 4, 2 and 0 from his past five innings. He had only been called upon for 13 overs in the past three Tests.

"Mitchy' obviously hasn't quite got the runs and perhaps wickets this series. So we felt like it was time for a freshen up, and Beau's been great. It's a shame for Mitchy, because we know how much he brings to the team, but feel like now it's a good week for Beau to get a chance," Cummins said.

Cummins also confirmed that pacer Mitchell Starc is declared fit to play despite carrying a rib niggle. "He was never going to miss this one," said the Aussie skipper.

Starc was sent for scans on his ribs on Wednesday, with team staff adamant the action is normal procedure.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

