BGT: Rohit, KL Rahul suffer injury scares ahead of Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, Dec 22 Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma and opener KL Rahul suffered injury scares during the side’s practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

While facing throwdowns, Rohit took a painful blow on the side of his left knee. Though he tried to continue his practice session, Rohit was forced to seek medical attention and was seen sitting on a chair, with his left knee being nursed by an ice pack for almost 25 minutes.

If that wasn’t enough, Rahul also got hit on his right hand in the training session and needed immediate medical attention. There has been no official statement from the BCCI or the Indian team about the status of Rohit and Rahul after suffering injury scares.

Seamer Akash Deep was also hit on his hand during the practice session, but said in the press conference, “The practice pitch is probably meant for white-ball cricket, the ball kept low at times. As for these minor injuries, these things happen at training, and there are no major concerns because of that. I am fine.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rishabh Pant had long batting sessions in the nets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and other pacers went about their practice with full intensity.

The Indian team will have a rest day on Monday, ahead of the fourth Test starting in Melbourne on December 26. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently locked at 1-1.

India began the series with a comprehensive 295-run win in Perth, followed by Australia bouncing back with a ten-wicket victory in Adelaide, before the two teams were held on to a draw in a rain-hit match at Brisbane.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor