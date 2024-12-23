BGT: Watched Bumrah quite a bit, but just trying to be in the moment, says Konstas

Melbourne, Dec 23 Uncapped Australian opener Sam Konstas said he does have a plan for countering India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah if selected for playing the upcoming Boxing Day Test starting on Thursday.

But at the same time, Konstas insisted on being present in the current moment – of being at the MCG with the Australian Test team. Konstas, 19, was called into the Australia Test squad for last two games against India at the expense of Nathan McSweeney.

The expectation from Konstas is for him to be a more aggressive partner for veteran opener Usman Khawaja. “I do but I’m not going to say what it is, but (I will) just be trying to put pressure back onto the bowlers. They are all very good bowlers.”

“Obviously, they’re the best in the world, but I’m looking forward to the challenge, and hopefully I’ll get to experience that this week. I’ve watched (Bumrah) quite a bit, but (I’m) just trying to be in the moment. And hopefully I get the opportunity on Boxing Day.” said Konstas to reporters on Monday.

In his first practice session with the Australian team, Konstas talked about being welcomed by skipper Pat Cummins and premier batter Steve Smith in the dressing room. “I think for me, what an amazing opportunity at my age. Pat Cummins and the group have welcomed me in, so it feels like a family. It’s been awesome, a dream come true, and hopefully I get to represent my country.”

“It’s a huge honour, as a kid I’ve always dreamed of it. I’m trying to keep it as simple as possible, get my prep right and see what happens. It’s happened really quick … I wasn’t too fazed. But I feel like I’m a pretty relaxed person and I’m just trying to live in the moment.”

He also revealed about the advice he got from his mentor, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who will be arriving in Melbourne along with Konstas family members on Thursday. “Just another day at it, back myself and be fearless. I admire Shane Watson a lot. I like to take the game on and put pressure on the bowlers.”

“He’s a legend of the game and hopefully I can do that this week on my debut. I don’t do too much on social media, but I will take it as a compliment. It’s pretty simple – just back myself and just ‘see ball, hit ball’ really.”

