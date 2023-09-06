"Bharat is always there.....": Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh amid India vs Bharat row

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Tuesday said that the "Bharat" has always been there and added that the transition from India to Bharat will be challenging. His statement comes amid the India vs Bharat row.

The invitations extended by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked a row as the word "India" was replaced with "Bharat". Rather than the customary "President of the Republic of India," the term "Bharat" was used, triggering speculation within political circles, particularly among members of the Opposition INDIA alliance.

Reacting to the development and informing the media about his stance, Sreejesh said, "That is a new question for me because I never felt it like that because we always say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. So Bharat is always there. Now, instead of India, you are writing Bharat. I think for me, it is going to be a little strange because you are used to this word. You have been carrying this word for so many years. But for youngsters, I think that is going to be a new experience and they will be okay with that. But yes, a transition from India to Bharat is going to be really challenging."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Tuesday, unveiled the much-anticipated official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent that will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

IOA also conducted a glittering send-off ceremony which was graced by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, IOA President and legendary sprinter PT Usha along with other senior officials.

The Indian contingent was represented by Indian hockey goalkeepers PR Sreejesh (men), Savita Punia (women), shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and 2018 Asian Games shot put gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor among sportspersons from many other disciplines.

With 33 members, rowing has the largest unit after athletics going to Hangzhou to stake claim at the medal. Meanwhile, a 15-member Esports team will also be at the Asian Games as the event makes its official debut.

The Indian contingent clinched 70 medals, including 16 gold, in the last edition of the Asian Games held in 2018, its highest medal count ever.

