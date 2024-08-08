"Bharat ki beti": Harbhajan Singh hails Vinesh following her retirement from wrestling

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her retirement from the sport following her disqualification from women's 50 kg final at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Earlier on Thursday Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Taking to X, Harbhajan called Vinesh as "Bharat ki Beti" and tweeted, "Bharat ki Beti. Legend @Phogat_Vinesh Respect."

Bharat ki Beti. Legend @Phogat_Vinesh 🇮🇳🙌🙌 Respect 🙏

Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia also tweeted that Vinesh will be a winner and "pride" for the country no matter what.

विनेश आप हारी नही हराया गया हैं, हमारे लिए सदैव आप विजेता ही रहेगी आप भारत की बेटी के साथ साथ भारत का अभिमान भी हो 🫡😭

Sakshi Malik, another wrestling Olympic medalist also said that Vinesh's loss is the loss of every daughter for who "she fought and won". She also gave a salute to her "struggle and passion".

"Vinesh, you did not lose, every daughter for whom you fought and won has lost. This is the defeat of the whole country of India The country is with you. Salute to her struggle and passion as a player @Phogat_Vinesh," tweeted Sakshi.

विनेश तुम नहीं हारी हर वो बेटी हारी है जिनके लिए तुम लड़ी और जीती। ये पूरे भारत देश की हार है 😭 देश तुम्हारे साथ है। खिलाड़ी के तौर पे उनके संघर्ष और जज्बे को सलाम 🙏🫡@Phogat_Vinesh

Vinesh shared her decision in an emotional post on X on Thursday morning.

"Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment over Phogat's disqualification. She confirmed that while Phogat is physically and medically fine, she is disappointed. Usha noted that the support staff is actively working to help Phogat manage her weight.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh; she is physically and medically okay. Mentally, she is disappointed. Our support staff is with her, trying their best to help her reduce weight," PT Usha said.

Earlier, Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, revealed that Phogat exceeded the weight limit by 2.7 kg after her semi-final bout. He added that efforts were made to reduce her weight by restricting her food and water intake.

Phogat also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification on Wednesday.

According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

In a fine career, Vinesh secured two World Championships bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014) and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She was also a gold medalist in the Asian Championships at 2021 and has won silver and bronze at the continental level too.

