Bhatia makes cut in RBC Canadian Open

Hamilton [Canada], June 2 : Akshay Bhatia shot a second straight 69 and made the cut comfortably in tied 30th place at the RBC Canadian Open.

Bhatia, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, who said he is playing for the departed Grayson Murry this week, had three birdies and two bogeys in his round.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala (74-71) missed the cut but Aaron Rai (67-70) made the cut at T-21.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland looking for his maiden success on the PGA Tour shot 66 after a 64 in his first round to lead the field alongside Ryan Fox (66-64) who joined him later.

The 27-year-old Scottish left-hander MacIntyre is winless in 44 career PGA TOUR starts. He had four birdies and no bogeys in his 66, while Fox had seven birdies against one bogey in his 64. The leaders were at 10-under 130 on the traditional layout.

Joel Dahmen was third, two strokes back after a 65.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes had two eagles and two closing bogeys in a 64 to join first-round leader David Skinns and Andrew Novak at 7-under.

Defending champion Nick Taylor missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 71.

Two-time Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy, was 2 under, following a 66 on Thursday with a 72. He was 2-under and T-30.

