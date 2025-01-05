Bhupendra Patel inaugurates 74th Senior National Basketball Championship in Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 74th Senior National Basketball Championship at the Indoor Stadium, Sidsar Sports Complex, Bhavnagar.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to host the 2036 Olympics, a release by the Gujarat CMO stated.

As part of this vision, Gujarat is set to organize five world-class sporting events in 2025, 2026, and 2029 under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that it has cultivated a sense of trust and enthusiasm across the nation, making 2024 a year of significant achievements in sports.

He mentioned the record-breaking performances of Indian athletes at the Paris Paralympics, the historic victories in the World Chess Championship, and the growing participation of women in sports, all of which have set new benchmarks.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the vibrant sports culture in Gujarat today is a result of the Prime Minister's foresight. He reminisced about the launch of the Khel Mahakumbh by the Prime Minister in 2010, which, with the slogan 'Khele te Khile,' gave Gujarat's athletes a platform to hone and display their talents. On this occasion, Minister of State for Home and Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, noted that athletes from various states now have the opportunity to represent their regions.

He conveyed confidence that Gujarat will emerge as a sports hub in future, with plans to host more sporting events in collaboration with national federations. Additionally, an assistance of Rs 30 lakh was announced for the Gujarat State Basketball Association, with Rs 15 lakh from GMDC, Rs 5.5 lakh from GSPC, and Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

According to the release, the Basketball Federation of India has entrusted the 74th Senior National Basketball Championship to the Gujarat State Basketball Association. The tournament is being held at the Sidsar Sports Complex Indoor Stadium, developed by the state government, with the Youngsters Basketball Club hosting the event.

Over 900 national and international players are participating, alongside more than 150 officials and representatives from various states, all gathered in Bhavnagar for this major event. In 2019, the Sidsar Sports Complex also hosted the 69th Senior National Basketball Championship, under the same host. Bhavnagar has earned a reputation in India for its contributions to basketball, with local players consistently representing the country on the national stage.

During the opening ceremony, players took an oath, and a Raas Garba performance showcased Gujarat's cultural heritage. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Cabinet Minister of the Industries Department Balvantsinh Rajput, Mayor Bharatbhai Barad, MLAs Jitubhai Vaghani and Smt. Sejalben Pandya, Chairman of the Standing Committee Rajubhai Rabdia, Leader Abhaysinh Chauhan, President of the Federation of Asian Basketball Association K. Govindaraj, President of the Basketball Federation of India Aadhav Arjuna, Secretary of the Basketball Federation of India Kulvinder Singh Gill, President of the Gujarat State Basketball Association and Chairman of the Selection Committee of India Shakti Sinh Gohil, Secretary of the Gujarat State Basketball Association Asif Sheikh, President of the Gujarat District Basketball Association Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, Secretary of the Bhavnagar District Basketball Association Hasmukh Dhamelia, along with various other leaders and athletes, the release added.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, along with Governor Acharya Devvratji and Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary laid the foundation stone of Anjanadham on Sunday, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office stated in a press release.

The dignitaries honoured the donors on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the magnificent Anjanadham, which took shape at a cost of Rs 300 crores, near Jamiyatpura village, near Kalol, on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway.

Various districts of Gujarat as well as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the USA, participated in the foundation ceremony of the world-class 'Anjana Dham' at Jamiatpura-Gandhinagar with the noble aim of overall development of the society. Donors of the Anjana Chaudhary Society, trustees of Anjana Dham, leading brothers and sisters, and workers from various countries including Canada participated in large numbers.

