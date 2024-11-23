'Big fan' of UAE, Mark Adair lauds Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 Ireland cricketer Mark Adair has been making headlines in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Adair has already picked up 6 wickets in two matches for Team Abu Dhabi in the tournament including a four-wicket haul against UP Nawabs.

The right-arm bowler feels that hitting the right lengths early on in the innings is the key to create pressure on the opposition especially in the powerplay.

"If you can get the ball moving off the straight and bowl a good length in the power play, I think it'd be dangerous. It helps whenever you've got lads at the other end who are beating the bat and building pressure.

If you hit the length, it's difficult. Your room for error might be slightly larger. I think we've got quite a tall bowling unit, so we get a little bit more bounce. And I think that's really in our favour," Adair said.

"Take as many wickets as we can. I think Phil Salt's been pushing that. But if you can get the opposition to 3/9 or 4/9 out of the doors, then it's going to be a lot harder for them," he added.

Mark Adair is delighted to be a part of a tournament like Abu Dhabi T10 and sees this as an opportunity for the other Irish cricketers to showcase their talent all around the world.

"Well, yeah, it's obviously good. Having players from different countries coming together is good. It's certainly good for Irish cricket as well. We've got four lads here. I think it's the first time I've had four guys here and it's brilliant. I think we've got a lot of talented guys at home and some have already been playing around the world. So yeah, absolutely," he said.

The 28-year-old is a "big fan" of the UAE and spends some quality time whenever he pays a visit.

"I like the fact that it's 30 degrees and at home it is 2 degrees. But yeah, look, we've spent a lot of time here over the years. It's not my first time here, whatever that is. I enjoy it. I enjoy here. I enjoy Dubai. I'm a big fan of the UAE," he concluded.

Team Abu Dhabi who have won both their matches and are at the helm of the points table will now play Deccan Gladiators on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor